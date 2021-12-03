Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $7,601,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,145. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

