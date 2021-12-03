Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells 14,018 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 14,018 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $111,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $56,936.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 28,114 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $222,944.02.

USIO opened at $6.40 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $159.83 million, a P/E ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Usio in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.