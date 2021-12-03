Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Sells 2,917 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,929. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

