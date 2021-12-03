InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Acquires $42,249.87 in Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka purchased 12,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Stuka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Paul Stuka purchased 3,177 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,278.35.

On Friday, November 26th, Paul Stuka bought 1,200 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paul Stuka bought 18,328 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,064.40.

On Monday, November 22nd, Paul Stuka bought 19,188 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $67,925.52.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. InspireMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

