Insured Finance (INFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,430.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $7,430.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00070171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.92 or 0.07779334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,482.18 or 0.99218595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,915,545 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

