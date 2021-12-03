Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,865. Intapp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

