Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $63.65 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

