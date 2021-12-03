Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

