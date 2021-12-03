Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 112,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 523,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,456,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.