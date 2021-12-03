Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.