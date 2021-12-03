International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 600,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

