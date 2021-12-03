International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Boosted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 746,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,798,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF opened at $141.18 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

