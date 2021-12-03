International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IPF opened at GBX 130.61 ($1.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £292.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.01. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 72.32 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

