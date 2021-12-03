International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IPF opened at GBX 130.61 ($1.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £292.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.01. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 72.32 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

