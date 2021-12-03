Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of BSMP opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,738,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

