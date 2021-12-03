Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 79,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 71,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.