Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Shares of IHIT opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.