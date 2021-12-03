Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,181 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Park National were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Park National by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Park National by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $134.73 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $98.79 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

