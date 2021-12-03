Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 6,056.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

