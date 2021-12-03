Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $4,737,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Truist cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

EEFT stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

