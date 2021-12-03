Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $96,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

