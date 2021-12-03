Invesco Ltd. Purchases 13,192 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Safehold worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 914,627 shares of company stock worth $68,912,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.