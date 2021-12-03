Invesco Ltd. Purchases 32,780 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.62% of Matrix Service worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 593,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,498,000 after acquiring an additional 156,967 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 437,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

