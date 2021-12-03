Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

VVR stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

