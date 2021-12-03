Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Trading Up 3.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 694,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 669,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.