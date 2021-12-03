Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 58.8% in November

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:PHO opened at $58.16 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
