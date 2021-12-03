Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 58.8% in November

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $58.16 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

