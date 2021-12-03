Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICMB opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.41.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -428.57%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

