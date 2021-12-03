Investors Buy Large Volume of DigitalBridge Group Call Options (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 14,712 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 482% compared to the typical volume of 2,527 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 201,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,647. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

