Investors Purchase Large Volume of SkyWest Put Options (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,155 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,211% compared to the average volume of 317 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,425. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.