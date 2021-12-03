ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) vs. MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Financial Comparison

ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ION Acquisition Corp 2 and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics 8.97% 9.98% 7.15%

This table compares ION Acquisition Corp 2 and MiX Telematics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.21 $14.60 million $0.57 20.30

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than ION Acquisition Corp 2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of ION Acquisition Corp 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ION Acquisition Corp 2 and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Acquisition Corp 2 0 0 0 0 N/A MiX Telematics 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.50%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than ION Acquisition Corp 2.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats ION Acquisition Corp 2 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

