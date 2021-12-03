iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.38. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 187,772 shares traded.

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iQIYI by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.