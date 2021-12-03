IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $262.73 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $272.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.