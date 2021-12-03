iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 732,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,351,053 shares.The stock last traded at $37.81 and had previously closed at $38.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

