iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Stock Position Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,006,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,150,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 90,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,570,000.

ACWV stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80.

