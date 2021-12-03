iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

