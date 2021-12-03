iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after buying an additional 405,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after buying an additional 2,714,133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

