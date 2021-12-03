iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Cut by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,848. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.