iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 754,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 3,166,292 shares.The stock last traded at $37.32 and had previously closed at $37.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

