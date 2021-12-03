iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $429.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.04. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $333.35 and a 52-week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

