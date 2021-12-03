iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IGV)

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,582 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the average volume of 3,541 put options.

BATS IGV traded up $6.81 on Friday, reaching $404.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,885 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.55 and its 200-day moving average is $404.52. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,312.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,694,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

