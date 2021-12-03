iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

