iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 149,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,489,361 shares.The stock last traded at $79.21 and had previously closed at $80.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

