iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,537,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $273.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.78 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.