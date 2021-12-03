iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $455.92. 212,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,865. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

