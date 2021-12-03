iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KCS Wealth Advisory’s 2nd Largest Position

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $459.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

