iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.