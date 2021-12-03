iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $102.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.39 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

