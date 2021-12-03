iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Lifted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

