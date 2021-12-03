iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

