Istar Inc. Buys 6,999 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

SAFE opened at $71.68 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

