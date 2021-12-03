IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 32.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 259,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $14.86 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

